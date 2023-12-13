MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $55.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. MoneyLion traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 22787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,113,417.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,445.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $194,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,113,417.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,445.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $502.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.51.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. On average, analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

