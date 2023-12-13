Myecfo LLC Buys Shares of 100,061 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.1% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,450,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 389,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.03 and its 200 day moving average is $160.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $168.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

