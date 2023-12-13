Myecfo LLC Buys Shares of 2,510 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 66,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,643. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $88.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

