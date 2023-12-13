Myecfo LLC Has $15.70 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.2% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. 2,693,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,076. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

