Myecfo LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Myecfo LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 147,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,541. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.