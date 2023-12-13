Myecfo LLC Sells 993 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Myecfo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $231.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,629. The firm has a market cap of $325.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $231.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.