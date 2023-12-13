Myecfo LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Myecfo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.43. 1,434,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,502. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $427.62. The company has a market cap of $341.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

