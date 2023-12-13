NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.73. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

