NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

