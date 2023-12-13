Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,072,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.43. The company had a trading volume of 195,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average is $194.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

