Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

VEA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. 2,994,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,280,280. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

