Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,867 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,047,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 44,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. 4,299,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,219,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

