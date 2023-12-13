Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,939 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $175,383,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. 1,165,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,360. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $39.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

