Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 220,278 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 731,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,016. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

