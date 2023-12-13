Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.97. 1,345,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,983. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $231.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

