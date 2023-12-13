Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 242,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,796. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.