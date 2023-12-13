Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $556,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,980. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

