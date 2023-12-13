Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 633,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,371. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.