Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 112,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,867. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,830 shares of company stock worth $9,838,938. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

