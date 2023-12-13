Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,095. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

