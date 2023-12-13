Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,134,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

