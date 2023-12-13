Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $449,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.76. 30,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,827. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $79.71 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

