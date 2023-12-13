Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.87. The company had a trading volume of 88,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,902. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

