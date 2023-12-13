Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $359,140,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,483. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.