Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.92. 394,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

