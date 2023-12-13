Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 2.9 %

Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,378. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $636.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.53.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

