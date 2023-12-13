Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. TNF LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 298,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. 4,491,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,249. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $54.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

