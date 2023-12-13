Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 161 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 318,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,565. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.44. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $109.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

