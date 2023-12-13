Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.47. The company had a trading volume of 174,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average is $214.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

