Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 9,710 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

