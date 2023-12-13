Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 691 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $474.26. The company had a trading volume of 275,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,287. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.97. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $476.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

