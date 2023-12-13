Narus Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,692,000 after purchasing an additional 226,557 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,939 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 152,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

