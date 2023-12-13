Narus Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $16,667,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $70,700,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. 326,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,134. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

