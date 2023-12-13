Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AGG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. 2,296,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,809,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.