Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,759,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

