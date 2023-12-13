Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,533 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. 386,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,872. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $45.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

