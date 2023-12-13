Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

