Narus Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.54. 3,486,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,218,517. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

