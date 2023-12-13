Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.18

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $18.67. Nayax shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $613.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.01.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
