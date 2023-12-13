Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.18

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $18.67. Nayax shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $613.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.01.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nayax by 621.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

