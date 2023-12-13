Net Lease Office Properties Declares — Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:NLOP)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NLOP stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. 67,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,998. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

