Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Netflix Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $473.32. 2,277,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.83 and its 200-day moving average is $423.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.