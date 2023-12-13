Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $12.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.50. 1,845,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,417. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

