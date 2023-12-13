Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,237. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $7.51.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
