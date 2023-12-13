Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,237. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284,566 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 1,624.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 252,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.