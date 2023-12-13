New South Capital Management Inc. Buys 394,453 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 191.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,453 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

