New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,938 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,292,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,437 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,228,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 163,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

