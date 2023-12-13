New South Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.