New South Capital Management Inc. Has $35.48 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,228 shares during the quarter. Kforce makes up approximately 1.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 2.81% of Kforce worth $35,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.85. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $71.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.26 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KFRC

About Kforce

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.