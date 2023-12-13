New South Capital Management Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in UniFirst by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in UniFirst by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in UniFirst by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 41.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $181.49 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.35. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.79.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

