New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of NV5 Global worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. StockNews.com raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,170 shares of company stock valued at $584,031 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

