New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,764 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,370,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $42,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $246,734,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

